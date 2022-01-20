Johnson, Graham, Beck finalists for Salute to Service Award

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham, Denver Broncos tight end/fullback Andrew Beck, and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jarret Johnson are finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. The award recognizes people who demonstrated exceptional effort to honor and support members of the military community. It will be recognized on Feb. 10 at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 season. This season, NFL clubs nominated coaches, active and retired players, team executives and personnel who best demonstrated support for the military community.