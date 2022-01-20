Johnson ignites rally, No. 3 NC State tops No. 3 Louisville

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 11 of her 16 points in a 4 1/2-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and No. 4 North Carolina State wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 3 Louisville 68-59. A 17-0 run in the fourth quarter ignited the Wolfpack to their third win against a top-10 opponent this season. Louisville’s 15-game winning streak, the longest in Division I, came to a halt. Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points for N.C. State. Olivia Cochran scored a season-high 19 points and Emily Engstler had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Louisville.