Komarov, Filppula, Vatanen named to Finland’s Olympic team

HELSINKI (AP) — Former NHL players Leo Komarov, Sami Vatanen, Valtteri Filppula and Markus Granlund were among those named to Finland’s men’s hockey roster for the Beijing Olympics. Komarov and Vatanen were part of Finland’s bronze medal-winning team in Sochi in 2014. Filppula won bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Finland has 12 players with NHL experience. Filppula is the most accomplished with 1,222 NHL games played and a Stanley Cup championship with Detroit. Harri Sateri is expected to be Finland’s starting goaltender. He played nine games for Florida during the 2017-18 season.