Los Angeles 7s event rescheduled from March to late August

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Rugby Sevens Series has rescheduled its U.S. stop from March to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made jointly by World Rugby and USA Rugby. The Los Angeles Sevens were supposed to take place March 5-6 at Dignity Sports Park in Carson, California, but have been rescheduled to Aug. 27-28, which will serve as the final event of the men’s series. The event did not take place last year due to the pandemic after making its debut in LA in 2020.