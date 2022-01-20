Milan, Juventus return to San Siro after recent losses

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Both AC Milan and Juventus have recent bad memories of San Siro ahead of their eagerly-anticipated Serie A match at the iconic stadium on Sunday. Juventus lost the Italian Super Cup to Inter Milan last week at the end of extra time.Milan’s last match at its home stadium was on Monday when a refereeing error cost it dearly in a dispiriting 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened Spezia. Milan coach Stefano Pioli says: “It’s good for us that now we have two difficult matches because that will give us great motivation and we’ll find the strength to bounce back.”