Overton scores 21 to carry Weber St. past Idaho St. 95-63

OGDEN, Utah — Jamison Overton tied his season high with 21 points as Weber State rolled past Idaho State 95-63. Koby McEwen had 13 points and six rebounds for Weber State (13-5, 6-1 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones added 13 points. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 12 points. Weber State scored 48 points in the first half, a season high for the team. Liam Sorensen had 16 points for the Bengals (3-13, 1-6). Emmit Taylor III added 10 points.