Jackson completes Clippers’ rally past 76ers for 102-101 win

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 19 points, including two free throws with 18.2 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 24-point second-half deficit to beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers 102-101. Nicolas Batum had 15 points, seven rebounds and a key steal late in the game for the Clippers. Los Angeles, playing the second of an eight-game, 13-day trip, won for the second time in its last five games. Embiid had 40 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Tobias Harris added 20 points and Tyrese Maxey had 19 points and eight assists for Philadelphia, which lost for the third time in its last 12.