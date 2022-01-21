Keeping curling cool goal for sport’s chief in US after gold

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

The chief executive of the U.S. curling federation is using the momentum created by a 2018 Olympic gold medal to grow the sport. Jeff Plush was hired in February 2020 and has made moves to modernize the organization. The headquarters moved from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, to the Twin Cities. Plush has sought new funding and introduced a program to bring more diversity to the sport. He said in an interview with The Associated Press that his goal is for the United States to be the best curling nation in the world.