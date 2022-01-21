Morant scores 38, Grizzlies knock off Jokic, Nuggets 122-118

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame Nikola Jokic’s fourth straight triple-double to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-118. Morant scored on floaters, runners, fadeaways, 3-pointers, an emphatic alley-oop and driving layups while slicing through a variety of Nuggets defenders. He set a career-high with 23 points in the first half and finished 15 of 26 from the field. Two days after his 49-point triple-double in an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Jokic had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. It was his NBA-best 11th triple-double of the season and 68th of his career.