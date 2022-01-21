Nuggets sign veteran C DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have signed four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract in hopes he can backup Nikola Jokic. The 6-foot-10 Cousins will be eligible to play in six games for the Nuggets, starting Friday night against Memphis. Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games for Milwaukee, but was released this month as the Bucks wanted to open a roster spot. The Nuggets have limited big men behind the reigning MVP Jokic. Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) is out and JaMychal Green is in COVID-19 protocols.