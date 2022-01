KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — James Bishop scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead jumper with 55 seconds remaining to propel George Washington to a 63-61 victory over Rhode Island. Hunter Dean had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (6-11, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak on the road. Jeremy Sheppard had 12 points for the Rams (12-5, 3-2), who led 33-25 at halftime.