RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton had 21 points as Eastern Kentucky beat North Florida 67-58. Jomaru Brown had 12 points for the Colonels (10-10, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who won despite scoring a season-low 26 points in the second half. Cooper Robb added 11 points, while Russhard Cruickshank had eight assists. Jose Placer had 18 points and four assists for the Ospreys (4-16, 0-6), whose losing streak reached seven.