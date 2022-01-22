Digne sets up Villa winner, hit by bottle on Everton return

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Lucas Digne has marked his return to Goodison Park by setting up Aston Villa’s goal in a 1-0 victory over former club Everton in the Premier League and getting struck on the head by a bottle thrown from the crowd in the ensuing celebrations. The France left back was sold by Everton last week after falling out with its then-manager Rafa Benitez. He whipped in the corner which was met by a near-post header from Emi Buendia that looped into the far corner in first-half stoppage time. As Digne celebrated with his Villa teammates, he appeared to be hit by a bottle and fell to the ground clutching his head.