By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Nick Cousins and Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, winners of two straight. Matt Tennyson had two assists. Adam Erne scored for Detroit, Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves. The Red Wings have lost two in a row.