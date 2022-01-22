Edwards leads No. 10 Houston to 79-36 win over East Carolina

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 10 Houston used a big first half to defeat East Carolina, 79-36. Edwards scored 17 first half points as the Cougars (17-2, 6-0 American) built a 44-14 halftime lead. Edwards, who finished with six 3-pointers, has scored at least 23 points in each of the last three games and made at least six 3-pointers.Josh Carlton added 14 points and nine rebounds for Houston, which extended its win streak to nine games and won its 36th straight home game. The Cougars are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1983-84 season.