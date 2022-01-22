Eggert, Benecken win 6th World Cup luge doubles championship

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken are World Cup overall champions for the sixth time. They’ve reclaimed that title just in time for the Olympics. Eggert and Benecken won the season’s World Cup doubles finale. That win was good enough to vault them into the top spot in the season-ending standings. Eggert and Benecken finished the season with 907 standings points. That’s 24 more than the Latvian sled of Andris Sics and Juris Sics.