Ngannou keeps belt, Figueiredo reclaims title at UFC 270

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Francis Ngannou retained his UFC heavyweight title with a resourceful, unanimous-decision victory over previously unbeaten Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Deiveson Figueiredo also beat Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision and reclaimed the flyweight championship belt he lost to Moreno seven months ago in the conclusion of a thrilling fight trilogy. Figueiredo won the bout 48-47 on all three judges’ scorecards after a frenetic, physical addition to a rivalry that has featured 13 rounds of outstanding action over the last 13 months.