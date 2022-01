TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sam Griesel scored 18 points and his contested, running jump shot to the right of the basket with two seconds left sent North Dakota State past Oral Roberts 72-71. Max Abmas missed a 3-pointer after an Oral Roberts timeout to end it. Abmas scored 18 for the Golden Eagles on 7-for-24 shooting while missing 11 of 13 3s.