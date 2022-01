NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kassim Nicholson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Tennessee State hold off Austin Peay 65-61. Nicholson knocked down 7 of 9 shots for the Tigers (8-11, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Carlos Paez scored 13 apiece to lead the Governors (5-10, 1-4).