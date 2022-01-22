Play suspended at EPL game due to drone hovering above field

Skip to Content
LONDON (AP) — Play has been suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton because a drone was hovering above the field. The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute. The score at 0-0. There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily. They were both replaced by concussion substitutes.

