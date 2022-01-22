Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walker Kessler scored 19 points and K.D. Johnson added 17, helping No. 2 Auburn keep its hot streak alive with an 80-71 victory over No. 12 Kentucky. The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their 15th straight in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010. It was big enough that the traditional football school had students set up tents Friday morning, camping out to make sure they got in. Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Kentucky.