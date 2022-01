BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Terrell Williams had a career-high 21 points as Southern romped past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-51. Williams made 9 of 10 shots from the floor and added seven rebounds for the Jaguars (10-8, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won five straight at home. Dequan Morris had 21 points for the Golden Lions (4-16, 2-5).