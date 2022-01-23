Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered the night tied with Tampa Bay for the most points in the NHL with 61. Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves, but saw his five-game win streak in net come to an end.