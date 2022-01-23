Authorities: 16 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI

Associated Press

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities in Cameroon say at least 16 people have died after a fire broke out at a nightclub and spread to an area where cooking gas was stored. A government statement released Sunday says a series of loud explosions erupted amid the blaze in the Bastos neighborhood of the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde. At least eight others were injured and taken to the hospital. The tragedy comes as the country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans and match officials from across the continent for the month-long African Football Cup of Nations tournament. The nationalities of the victims were not immediately known.