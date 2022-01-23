Burkina Faso beats Gabon on penalties to reach last 8

GAROUA, Cameroon (AP) — Burkina Faso has beaten Gabon in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals in the first knockout game at the African Cup of Nations. Substitute Ismahila Ouédraogo buried the decisive spot kick and Burkina Faso won the shootout 7-6 to finally prevail over a brave Gabonese effort. Burkina Faso led 1-0 in normal time and Gabon had a man sent off in the 67th. But 10-man Gabon equalized in injury time with an own-goal by Burkina Faso’s Adama Guira to send the game to extra time. It stayed 1-1 through extra time.