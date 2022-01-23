Chelsea beats Tottenham 2-0, ends 4-match league winless run

LONDON (AP) — A superb strike from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva’s headed goal gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over Tottenham to end a four-match winless run in the Premier League. Chelsea’s first league win in five eased the heat on Thomas Tuchel as he marks a year as manager with his team in third place. Tottenham fell to seventh spot, trailing the third-placed Blues by 11 points but with four games in hand. This was Tottenham’s first league loss since former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte took charge in November in his 10th match.