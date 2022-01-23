Chiefs win coin toss, game with TD per postseason OT rules
By The Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime on Sunday night to advance to the AFC championship game. The Chiefs won the coin toss and scored on Patrick Mahomes’ 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce. Because the Chiefs scored a touchdown on their opening possession, they won the game despite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills not getting an offensive possession in the extra period.
Comments