Faulk lifts Blues to 3-1 win over short-handed Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and the St. Louis Blues beat the undermanned Vancouver Canucks 3-1. Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, and Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists. Ville Husso stopped 38 shots and has a .963 save-percentage in his last five games. Tanner Pearson had a goal for the Canucks, who have six players and two assistant coaches in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Michael DiPietro had 14 saves in his season debut for Vancouver, becoming the fourth goalie to play for the team this season.

