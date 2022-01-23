Grundstrom lifts Kings to 3-2 win over Devils
By ALLAN KREDA
Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Cal Petersen made 23 saves to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over New Jersey Devils. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Kings, who snapped a three-game losing streak to start a six-game trip. Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils and Damon Severson had two assists. Jon Gillies, coming off his first win since 2018 the previous night, had 34 saves.
