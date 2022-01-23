Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:02 AM

Leicester throws away lead again to draw 1-1 with Brighton

KTVZ

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Danny Welbeck recovered a point for Brighton as Leicester threw away another lead. The striker’s downward header in the 82nd minute sealed a 1-1 draw, canceling out Patson Daka’s close-range goal from a minute into the second half. Days after conceding two stoppage-time goals to lose 3-2 to Tottenham, Leicester needed Youri Tielemans to clear off the line from Dan Burn and Schmeichel to save from Leandro Trossard to protect the draw.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content