McCollum, Nurkic lead Trail Blazers over Raptors, 114-105

TORONTO (AP) — CJ McCollum had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 114-105. Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little each had 19 and Ben McLemore had 17 for the Blazers, who never trailed. Pascal Siakam scored 28 points and Fred VanVleet had 19 for Toronto. The Raptors fell behind by 34 points in the first half, but cut the gap to 105-101 on a 3 from VanVleet with 1:24 remaining, but couldn’t complete the comeback.