Pieters wins in Abu Dhabi for biggest career victory

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thomas Pieters has claimed the sixth and biggest European tour title of his career by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship by one shot after a turbulent final round on Sunday. The Belgian shot an even par 72 in the final round for a total of 278 to edge Rafa Cabrera Bello and Shubhankar Sharma in joint second. Viktor Hovland (72) fell short in his bid for a third victory in his last four events and finished in joint fourth place with Victor Dubuisson (69), two shots back.