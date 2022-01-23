Tom Brady’s return to the Bucs next season isn’t a lock

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has reached the point where each game could be his last. The 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion said in late September he plans to play at least one more season but he’s indicated several times since that returning will be a family decision. Brady is under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff Sunday. If the Rams beat the Buccaneers to advance to the NFC championship game, some are speculating it could be the final game in Brady’s unprecedented career.