Balotelli back in Italy squad after 3-year absence

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Mario Balotelli is back in the Italy squad more than three years after his last appearance in an Azzurri shirt. Italy coach Roberto Mancini has included Balotelli in a 35-man squad announced Monday for a three-day training camp this week. The 31-year-old Balotelli made the last of his 36 international appearances in a 1-1 draw against Poland in the Nations League in September 2018. Balotelli is currently playing for Turkish side Adana Demirspor. He has scored eight goals in 19 league appearances. The training camp will take place between Wednesday and Friday. European champion Italy hosts North Macedonia in the World Cup qualifying playoffs on March 24. The winner advances to play at Portugal or Turkey five days later.