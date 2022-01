BALTIMORE — Tyree Corbett had 25 points plus 22 rebounds as Coppin State narrowly defeated Howard 83-81. Corbett’s three-point play with 10 seconds left drew Coppin State within 81-80 and his steal a few seconds later helped set up Nendah Tarke’s go-ahead three-point play with 5 seconds to go. Kyle Foster led the Bison with 19 points.