ESPN’s Vitale says he won’t call games for rest of season

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Dick Vitale says he will not be appearing on ESPN for the remainder of the college basketball season due to ongoing treatment for precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords. Vitale first announced in late December that he needed to take a break to rest his ailing voice. He disclosed in October that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma and was undergoing chemotherapy treatments. He made an emotional return to the airwaves on Nov. 23 for the Gonzaga-UCLA game in Las Vegas. The last game Vitale called was on Dec. 12 between Villanova and Baylor.