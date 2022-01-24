Flyers’ Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark at 964 straight games

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle tied retired center Doug Jarvis for the NHL record of 964 consecutive games played. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix and he has played 1,074 games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. Yandle can become the NHL Iron Man on the road Tuesday against the New York Islanders. Jarvis played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987, with Montreal, Washington and Hartford. He never played a game outside the streak.