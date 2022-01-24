Former Olympic gymnastic champion dies after COVID infection

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Former Olympic gymnastics champion Szilveszter Csollany of Hungary has died at the age of 51 after spending weeks hospitalized with COVID-19. The Hungarian Olympic Committee and the country’s gymnastics federation issued a joint statement confirming the death of Csollany. He won a gold medal in the men’s rings competition at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and silver in 1996 in Atlanta. He was named Hungary’s “Sportsman of the Year” in 2000 and 2002. Csollany had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early December, and spent several weeks on a ventilator.