Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:11 AM

Former Tour de France champ Bernal hospitalized after crash

KTVZ

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has been taken to a hospital in a stable condition after a training crash in Colombia. Bernal’s team, Ineos Grenadiers, said in a brief statement that the 25-year-old Colombian rider was conscious when he arrived at the hospital on Monday. The team said Bernal was taking part in a training camp near his hometown. According to several media reports, Bernal was involved in a collision with a public transport bus and will undergo surgery for suspected fractures. In addition to the 2019 Tour de France, Bernal also claimed the Giro d’Italia title last year. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content