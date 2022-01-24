MLB negotiators to meet in person for 1st time since Dec 1

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out baseball players and management were to meet in person for the first time since Dec. 1, the day before the start of the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995. The players’ association planned to make a counteroffer to management, 11 days after clubs gave the union a proposal when the snail-paced negotiations resumed following a 42-day break. There is dwindling time to reach an agreement in time for spring training to start as scheduled on Feb. 16. The scheduled March 31 opening day is also increasingly threatened.