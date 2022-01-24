Ortiz, Clemens, Bonds to be close calls for Hall of Fame

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and David Ortiz appear to be the only players with a chance at Hall of Fame enshrinement when results are unveiled Tuesday, with Ortiz most likely to get in on his first try. Bonds and Clemens are each in their 10th and final turns under consideration by voters from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Roughly half of voters have already revealed their picks, and Bonds and Clemens are tracking to come up just short. There’s evidence that both used performance-enhancing drugs during their careers, and some voters have also been irked by their off-field behavior.