Roaming charge: Alaska Nanooks making most of independence

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

College hockey in Alaska comes with an education in patience, positive attitudes and efficient packing. The Nanooks are playing an independent schedule this season and have only 14 home games in Fairbanks. They just wrapped up a 22-night road trip with two wins, three losses and one tie. Alaska’s record is 6-15-1 with a roster that’s almost two-thirds freshmen playing a challenging schedule. Coach Erik Largen is an alumnus of the program and native of Fairbanks. The Nanooks are trying to stay focused on the process of improving while striving to return to a conference.