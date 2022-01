KENNESAW, Ga. — Demond Robinson had 16 points to lead five Kennesaw State players in double figures as the Owls topped Jacksonville 76-68. Terrell Burden added 14 points for the Owls on Monday. Jamir Moultrie chipped in 13, Spencer Rodgers scored 11 and Isaiah Reddish had 10. Mike Marsh led the Dolphins with 17 points.