Ski resorts aim for more efficient snowmaking amid drought

By THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — With decreasing snowpack due to drought and climate change, the ski industry has invested millions of dollars in more efficient snowmaking systems. According to the Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association, about 87% of the 337 U.S. alpine resorts the trade group represents have snowmaking capabilities. Some question whether the practice is a wise use of energy and water. But a Colorado water official says snowmaking accounts for less than one-tenth of 1% of the water that is diverted in the state and is considered a beneficial use because it brings in tourism. U.S. ski resorts say they’ve been working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but note more needs to happen on a global scale.