DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Thomas and Keondre Montgomery scored 16 points each as Alcorn State narrowly defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-67. Dontrell McQuarter made one of two free throws with six seconds left to give the Braves a three-point lead, then Damani McEntire missed a tying 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 21 points for Bethune-Cookman.