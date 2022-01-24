Tkachuk, Gaudreau lead Flames over Blues 7-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had a career-high five assists, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and three assists, and the Calgary Flames routed the St. Louis Blues 7-1. Tkachuk ended a four-game goal-scoring streak but was happy to spread the wealth. Four of his assists came in the second period, when Calgary outshot St. Louis 18-2. Tkachuk has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 13 career games against his hometown team. Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev, Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan, Blake Coleman and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary, which won for just the second time in seven games.