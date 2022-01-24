Vucevic, Bulls withstand late Thunder rally, win 111-110

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nicola Vucevic had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls withstood a fierce rally by Oklahoma City to beat the Thunder 111-110. The Bulls led by 28 points in the third quarter, but the Thunder had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a 3-pointer that would have evened the score with 2.3 seconds to play. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu scored a season-high 24 points and Zach LaVine added 23 for the Bulls. Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and 10 assists and Lu Dort added 16 points for the Thunder.