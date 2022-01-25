Beijing sees uptick in COVID cases ahead of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese capital has reported 14 new COVID-19 cases as it begins a third round of mass testing of millions of people in the run-up to the Winter Olympics. The mass testing announcement for Beijing’s Fengtai district prompted complaints from some residents who were asked to line up yet again outside as daytime temperatures hovered around freezing. Beijing has stepped up China’s already strict pandemic response measures as it tries to quash any outbreaks ahead of the Olympics, which open in nine days. Anyone who buys fever, cough or two other types of medicine must take a COVID-19 test.