Chicago Bears hire Ryan Poles as general manager

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Poles has been hired as Chicago’s general manager almost 15 years after the former offensive tackle signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and then failed to make the final roster. Poles spent the previous 13 seasons in the Chiefs’ front office, the past year as executive director of player personnel. He was the team’s director of college scouting in 2017 when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick — after Chicago took Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2. Poles succeeds Ryan Pace as the Bears’ GM, and the team has yet to hire a coach to replace Matt Nagy.