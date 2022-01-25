Flyers’ Yandle sets Iron Man mark in 965th straight game

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle has broken the NHL record by playing in his 965th consecutive game. The 35-year-old Yandle passed the previous mark set by Doug Jarvis, who played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987. The three-time All-Star is in his first season with the Flyers and was on the ice for the opening face-off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Yandle was paired with Ivan Provorov to start the game.